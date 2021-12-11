Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

