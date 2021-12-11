Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

