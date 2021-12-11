Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.19. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

