Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

