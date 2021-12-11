Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 48,820 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Constellium worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

