Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $3,472,458. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $69.88 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

