Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 5,531 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $46.95 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

