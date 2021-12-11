Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $242,043.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.