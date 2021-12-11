Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.75 Million

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce sales of $451.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.65 million to $499.08 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,345. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.