Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.66), with a volume of 27302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.34. The stock has a market cap of £129.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

