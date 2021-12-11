PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $682,811.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $682,811.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.15 or 0.08233748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,911.39 or 0.99952676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.