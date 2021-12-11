PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($9.08) target price on the stock.

PAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 641.67 ($8.51).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 643.50 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 655.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 624.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.40 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.99), for a total value of £203,400 ($269,725.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

