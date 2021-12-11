Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,785 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

