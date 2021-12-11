Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 679,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

