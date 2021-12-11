Pablo M. Koziner Sells 10,054 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NKLA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,415 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.