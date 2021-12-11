Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.520-$7.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

OXM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.