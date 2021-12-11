Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,425.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

