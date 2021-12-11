Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $9.01 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

