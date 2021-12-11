Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 831 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ChampionX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.