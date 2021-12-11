Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 279 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWR. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $97.78 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

American States Water Company Profile

