Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

