Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $234,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

