Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 29,681 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

