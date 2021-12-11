Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.