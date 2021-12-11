Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 307 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,802,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

