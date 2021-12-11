Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Hits $366.13 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $366.13 million and $3.35 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00206253 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 572,402,164 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.