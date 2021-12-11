Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.39-10.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

