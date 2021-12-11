Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

