Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

