Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Hold Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.