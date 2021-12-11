Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.