Opus Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Opus has a total market cap of $125,334.16 and $8.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00208921 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.