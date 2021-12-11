Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and traded as high as $21.61. Optiva shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

