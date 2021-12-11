Optimum Investment Advisors Has $148,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.