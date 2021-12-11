Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,308 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

