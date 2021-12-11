Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VBK opened at $276.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.64 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

