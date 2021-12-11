Oppenheimer Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to “Outperform”

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

