Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.