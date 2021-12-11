Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 56,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $452.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

