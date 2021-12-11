Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $100.40 Average PT from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

