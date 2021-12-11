Only1 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00211064 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

