OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEW stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $793.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.