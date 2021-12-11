OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $312,211.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $660,277.48 and approximately $312,211.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

