Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,024 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 721,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 206,760 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $70.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

