Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Sells $1,542,854.55 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OMCL opened at $180.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

