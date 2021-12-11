Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

