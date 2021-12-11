OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $168.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

