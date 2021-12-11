OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

