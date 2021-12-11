OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 130,313 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 130,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

