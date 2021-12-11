OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

